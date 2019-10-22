Loan disbursement under Kamyab Jawan Program to start from December

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the disbursement of loans under Kamyab Jawan Program will be started from December this year.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, he said youth showed immense interest in the program and about 200,000 applications have so far been received.

Usman Dar was confident that the Kamyab Jawan Program will prove to be a game-changer for the development of the country’s economy.

Usman Dar assured that every possible measure has been taken to make the program transparent and free from political interference. In the next phase of the program “we will try to fix the quota for disabled and minorities on the pattern of female share in the Kamyab Jawan Program.”

There will be no mark up for those acquiring up to Rs 100,000 in the loan, he explained adding that a six percent interest rate will be charged for the ones receiving a loan from over Rs 100,000 to 500,000. Eight percent interest will be taken from those getting over Rs 500,000.

The assistant said only one individual of a household will be eligible to avail the loan.

