Nine Indian soldiers killed as Pak Army responds to firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: At least nine Indian soldiers killed and two bunkers destroyed by Pakistan Army in retaliation to unprovoked firing that targeted civilians near the Line of Control (LoC), Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in violation of ceasefire line to deliberately targeting civillians in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Sectors, DG-ISPR said in a tweet.

In response to the provocation, Pakistan military troops effectively responded, leaving nine Indian soldiers killed and several injured, whereas, two bunkers were also destroyed.

During the exchange of fire, one Pakistani soldier and three civilians were martyred, whereas, two soldiers and five civilians wounded, said DG-ISPR. The martyred soldier is identified as Lance Naik Zahid. The injured civilians were shifted to district hospitals.

The director-general condemned the unprovoked firing, saying, “Targeting innocent civilians by Indian Army is an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps. Injured civilians evacuated to District hospitals. UNMOGIP [United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan] as well as domestic & foreign media have open access to AJK [Azad Jammu and Kashmir], a liberty not available in IOJ&K [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir].”

“Indian Army shall always get befitting response to CFVs [ceasefire violations]. Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LOC & inflict unbearable cost to Indian Army. Indian lies to justify their false claims & preparations for a false flag operation will continue to be exposed with truth.”

Later, the Indian Army raised ‘white flag’ in order to pick dead bodies and evacuate injured soldiers.

The director-general said, “Indian Army struggling to pick dead bodies and evacuate injured soldiers. Indian Army raising white flag. This they should think before initiating unprovoked CFVs and respect military norms by avoiding to target innocent civilians.”

Later, the death toll from the Indian firing rises to five as two more civilian succumbed to wounded.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a Twitter message, “Two more civilian casualties succumbed to injuries. Total 5 civilians Shaheed. Indian guns silent as of now to undertake evacuation of their dead and injured after effective and befitting response from Pakistan Army.”

Earlier, two children among three members of a family were martyred and seven others injured in unprovoked Indian shelling from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) on October 15.

Talking to journalists, Kahuta’s superintendent of police (SP) said that Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Rawalakot sector across the LoC and resultantly three members of a family were martyred and seven others received serious injuries. He said that the rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

The police officer said that the family was killed after a mortar shell, fired by Indian troops, hit their house located in Naza Pir sector area of Rawalakot.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Muhammad, Haider, 10 and Maryam, 11, while Amna bibi, Safeena bibi, Naseeb Jan and other were injured.

