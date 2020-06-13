Local bodies’ polls in Punjab may be held by 2020-end: PM Imran told

LAHORE: Local bodies’ elections in the Punjab province may be held by the end of the ongoing year-2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed, reported ARY NEWS.

During a meeting, also attended by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers and government officials, the prime minister directed them make local bodies system functional in the province as soon as possible.

“Arrangements for local bodies elections should be made immediately,” directed the prime minister as he was briefed that administrative and legal procedures for the polls have almost been finalized.

It was briefed that village panchayat elections and local bodies elections will be held on time. “The ECP will complete the delimitation process during 60 days, paving way for holding the polls,” they said adding that the polls’ process would be completed within 45 days.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the local bodies’ polls.

PM briefed over measures to tackle swarms of locusts

In another meeting chaired by Imran Khan today, he was briefed over measures taken from the provincial authorities to tackle swarms of locusts in the province.

The meeting was attended by federal minister for national food security, chief minister Punjab and other concerned officials.

Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) briefed the meeting on measures adopted to tackle locust attacks. He said that swarms of locusts were tackled using modern machinery and proper planning.

We have improved our capacity to tackle it, the PDMA official said as the premier expressed his satisfaction over the measures.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while directing all possible measures to tackle swarms of locusts, also urged upon the importance of including farmers in the process to make the action effective.

