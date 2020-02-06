“Why local bodies not being allowed to be operative”, SC asks Sindh CM

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh should tell the court in writing why he is not allowing the local governments to become operative, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said while hearing the case on encroachments in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A three members bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case at Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court. Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah were other two members of the bench.

The court during the hearing declared transfer of the land adjacent to Alladin Park as unlawful. “How could the land be granted without auction,” the CJP asked. “If a piece of land could be given in other countries in this manner,” the chief justice said.

The court cancelled the lease of the plot adjacent to Alladin Park.

The bench also ordered Commissioner Karachi to demolish the structure built on the land immediately and the plot should be handed over to the concerned department.

Chief Minister of Sindh should tell the court in writing why he is not allowing the local governments to become functional, the chief justice said while addressing the Chief Secretary Sindh.

“There is no truth in the Mayor Karachi’s claim that he is powerless,” Advocate General Sindh argued in the court.

“Tell the court what powers he is enjoying,” the chief justice asked.

The court also asked the authorities about the work for restoration of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

“We want to know what progress has been made over the matter,” the CJP asked.

Advocate General Sindh told the court that the KCR has been included in CPEC projects and the matter has been between the governments. “It is impossible to revive the past circular railway,” AG Sindh said.

There were 24 gates and most of them have been under encroachment, he further said.

“Why the KCR was not revived,” the chief justice asked the Secretary Railways. “Instead of its restoration the project was added in the CPEC,” the court remarked.

“The responsibility was taken by the government of Sindh,” the secretary said.

“We don’t want to hear this, tell the court why the decision was not implemented,” the court asked.

The court also warned of issuing the contempt of court notices to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Mayor Waseem Akhtar and the Secretary Railways during the hearing.

