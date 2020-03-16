KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the government to submit its reply over fresh elections of local councils in the province by April 15, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court resumed hearing of a petition seeking court order on local bodies polls in the province.

The court during the case proceedings ordered the government to inform clearly when it is going to hold the local council elections adding that the reply of the provincial government over the matter is essential.

The government sought time for submission of its reply over the matter. The bench ordered Sindh government to submit its reply and adjourned further hearing of the case till April 15.

Today Haseeb Jamali advocate submitted his advocacy papers from Larkana and Ghotki.

Provincial chief secretary, chief election commissioner and secretary Election Commission of Pakistan have made party in the petition.

It is to be mentioned here that the four-year tenure of present local councils will come to an end on August 30, 2020.

Petitioner said that the local bodies in Sindh had completed their four-year tenures in different cities and districts, including Karachi, but despite the completion of the term, the provincial government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were not taking steps to hold the local bodies elections.

