Best local government system to be introduced in Punjab soon: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab’s Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday said that the best local government system will be introduced in Punjab soon.

This he said, while chairing a joint meeting of Lahore Waste Management Company and Albarak & Ozpak in Lahore, here today.

“The new local bodies system will benefit the people hailing from rural and urban areas of Punjab equally,” the minister continued.

During the meeting, Aleem Khan expressed his resentment over the situation of cleanliness in Lahore.

He gave zonal officers ultimatum of two weeks with clear instructions of making the city better otherwise they should get ready to face the music.

Meanwhile, the public relations officer of Aleem Khan has rebutted the reports about the decision of winding up the Lahore Orange Line Train Project.

He said that the senior minister issued directives of an early completion of the project.

“The media reports are incorrect in this respect and the project will be completed,” he contended.

Back in the month of October, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also vowed that the federal government will remove the faults in existing local government system to serve the people in the best possible way.

PM Imran Khan met with Punjab cabinet members in Lahore and took them into confidence on local government system and housing program.

He said the purpose of local government system is public welfare so that people at the grass root level are empowered.

