locally-made CanSino vaccine to be available for use by May end: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and head of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Friday claimed that locally-made CanSino vaccine will be available for use by the end of this month (May), ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Asad Umar said that the first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine was being processed at the National Institute of Health plant set up for this purpose last month.

The first batch of bulk cansino vaccine being processed at the national Institute of health plant set up for this purpose last month. Specially trained team working on it. Will inshallah be available for use by end of May after going thru rigorous quality control checks pic.twitter.com/kSC7tQAdrz — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 7, 2021

He maintained that a specially trained team was working on it. “Will inshallah be available for use by end of May after going through rigorous quality control checks,” the minister added.

Earlier on April 28, Pakistan would prepare a Chinese coronavirus vaccine locally from the next month. The vaccine prepared by CanSino Bio would be made locally in the beginning of May, the sources at the National Institute of Health (NIH) had disclosed.

The CanSino Bio single dose corona vaccine will be prepared at the National Institute of Health, sources had said. “Locally prepared single-dose vaccine will be available for use in the end of May,” according to sources.

The raw material for the vaccine would be provided by the Chinese company. Pakistan had procured special equipment and a team of CanSino Bio training Pakistani manpower at the NIH.

