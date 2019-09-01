Lock down of occupied Kashmir continues on 28th day

SRINAGAR: Curfew and strict communication blockade on Sunday entered 28th day in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), over 4,500 persons among over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on 5th August.

According to Radio Pakistan, those detained under PSA include Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists and youth.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 28th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05 due to continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline services and closing of TV channels.

The printing of local newspapers remains suspended while schools shut.

Meanwhile, after getting a number of Twitter accounts blocked, the Indian agencies are scanning over 3,500 Facebook and Whatsapp pages.

Reports said although mobile network in the territory has been snapped since August 05, the Indian agencies are scanning messages and videos earlier shared in these groups.

Earlier, the Indian government had written to Twitter to block some accounts after the abrogation of Article 370.

Following written complaint by the government, the micro-blogging site had suspended some Twitter handles.

Comments

comments