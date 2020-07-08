Lockdown to be enforced in seven more areas of Lahore

LAHORE: The district administration has decided to enforce lockdown in seven more areas of Lahore after increasing number of coronavirus patients reported from these areas, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzaal has announced ‘smart lockdown’ in these localities of the city for a week from this midnight at 12:00 AM.

The authorities have decided to enforce lockdown in Township A-II Block, DHA, EME Society, Wapda Town, Johar Town C Block, Chungi Amar Sadhu main market, Punjab Government Scheme and Green City areas of the provincial capital city.

“In these localities overall 877 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far,” DC Danish Afzaal said. In past 14 days 376 patients of COVID-19 have been reported from these areas of Lahore, he added.

It was earlier reported that COVID-19 spread in Lahore has witnessed a sharp decline due to smart lockdown enforced by the provincial authorities.

According to data obtained from smart sampling process in the city, 5840 samples were obtained from six zones of the Lahore city and out of them only 45 came out positive.

This shows a 0.74 percent spread which was far below than the earlier data which depicted the COVID-19 spread at 5.39 percent in the capital city of the Punjab province.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said that Covid-19 hit areas saw a significant drop in the number of coronavirus patients after these neighbourhoods were sealed under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “smart lockdown” strategy.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, he said Covid-affected areas in all major cities of Punjab, including the provincial capital, were sealed under this strategy for ten to fifteen days. He added random sampling also yielded encouraging results.

Most of the areas placed under “smart lockdown” have now been de-sealed, the chief minister said.

