Inhuman lockdown deepening humanitarian crisis in held Kashmir: President Alvi       

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has stressed the need to resolve humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir on urgent basis as the inhuman lockdown of the valley entered the sixth week.

Talking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Islamabad, President Alvi said the curfew in occupied Kashmir, affecting nine million people, should be lifted to allow the suppressed Kashmiri people meet their very basic needs, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chinese foreign minister reiterated China’s support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national dignity.

Both sides reiterated that CPEC has entered a new phase of high-quality development and agreed to continue to firmly push forward construction of all projects under it.

