Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Inhuman lockdown deepening humanitarian crisis in held Kashmir: President Alvi       

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has stressed the need to resolve humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir on urgent basis as the inhuman lockdown of the valley entered the sixth week.

Talking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Islamabad, President Alvi  said the curfew in occupied Kashmir, affecting nine million people, should be lifted to allow the suppressed Kashmiri people meet their very basic needs, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chinese foreign minister reiterated China’s support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national dignity.

Both sides reiterated that CPEC has entered a new phase of high-quality development and agreed to continue to firmly push forward construction of all projects under it.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Three revised schemes for development worth Rs 1600 million approved by GB

Pakistan

KP Govt recruits over 20,000 teachers to overcome shortage of staff

Pakistan

Pakistan rejects Indian attempts to portray ‘normalcy’ in occupied…

Pakistan

PPP’s MPA censures his own party leadership


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close