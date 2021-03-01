Lockdown enforced in Mirpur amid rising coronavirus cases

MUZAFFARABAD: Lockdown enforced in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), after alarming spike in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

All educational institutions, public transport will remain closed and other religious, political, social and sports activities have also been banned, according to an order issued by the office of the deputy commissioner Mirpur.

According to the notification, all grocery stores, bakeries, meat, fruit and vegetable shops, and LPG cylinder shops would do business from 8am to 4pm twice a week, (Tuesday and Friday), while pharmacies and petrol pumps will be open round the clock throughout the week in accordance with SOPs.

Read more: 1,392 new infections, 36 Covid deaths reported in 24 hours

All marriage halls, parks and recreation centres will remain closed for one month. No hotel would host a wedding party while wedding ceremonies in homes will not be allowed to host more than 25 guests.

Furthermore, only 50 persons are allowed to attend funerals in the district. Magistrates have been appointed to enforce the lockdown orders in the distrct.

Comments

comments