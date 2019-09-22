Lockdown in occupied Kashmir continues on 49th consecutive day

SRINAGAR: The curfew and communication blackout continued across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 49th consecutive day on Sunday.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Millions of people have been besieged in their houses as hundreds of thousands of Indian troops continue to be deployed in every nook and corner of the valley. All shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions remain closed while transport is off the road.

The people are facing immense problems due to continued suspensions of communications means including internet and mobile phone services.

Patients, doctors and other medical staff are facing difficulties in reaching hospitals due to curfew and other restrictions. Foodstuff, medicines and other essential commodities have run out of stocks, adding to the miseries of the people.

Meanwhile, the Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism had martyred three youth in the held valley last week.

