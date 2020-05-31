Lockdown SOPs for businesses to remain unchanged on May 01: Sindh govt

KARACHI: Sindh government on Sunday said that business activities across the province would continue as per the ongoing standard operating procedures (SOPs) notified by the provincial authorities on May 01, ARY NEWS reported.

There will be no changes in the routine activities and restriction on movements and activities will remain enforce as usual on May 01.

The government said that citizens could attend offices allowed to operate during coronavirus lockdown while the business would also operate under similar SOPs.

Decision to allow limited permission of transport activities and extending business hours in the province will be taken by tomorrow, said the government as Prime Minister Imran Khan would attend the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting to be attended by all four provinces.

The meeting will take a unanimous decision on easing lockdown restrictions, the provincial government said while issuing a warning to the private hospitals over any plans to resume academic activities.

Read More: Pakistan reports record 88 coronavirus deaths in single day, cases jump to 69,496

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to decide whether to further ease or tighten the Covid-19 lockdown in view of a spike in infections and fatalities.

The meeting will not take place on June 1 (Monday). PM Khan will chair a meeting.

All chief ministers, federal ministers and relevant authorities will attend the meeting that will take stock of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and will work out a future strategy in view of a sudden increase in infections and fatalities in the country.

