PM Imran chairs meeting on locust eradication today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister will chair an important meeting over the locust eradication and Covid-19 situation in the country today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

Federal ministers, representatives from the provincial government will brief PM Imran over the locust attacks and coronavirus situation.

Sources said the National Command and Control Centre (NCC) will brief the meeting about the figures of the coronavirus cases. The authorities will also brief the prime minister about the locust threat in different parts of the country.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and PDMA will inform the meeting about the locust eradication, while the committee formed for the eradication of locust will present recommendations in the meeting.

Earlier on May 20, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal said nine special aircraft will be ready by Monday to spray locust-infested areas with insecticides.

Speaking to media, he said collective efforts are afoot to eradicate the menace of locust attacks.

The NDMA chief said three lac litres of Malathion insecticide have been procured from China for conducting spray in the affected areas. Five helicopters are ready to spray the locust-infested areas, he added.

He said a PAF C-130 plane had also brought a special jet from Turkey for the purpose..

