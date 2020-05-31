KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has written a letter to the Prime Minister Imran Khan apprising him of how swarms of locusts are destroying cultivated lands in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

“Threat of food security in the province is increasing due to locusts’ attacks,” said Murad Ali Shah in the letter.

Demanding emergency measures from the prime minister, the chief minister said that if immediate measures were not taken to cope up with the situation then it could devastate harvest in the province.

He demanded of the premier to immediately provide six planes to conduct aerial spray on swarms of locusts other than providing 110 double-cabin vehicles for the similar purpose.

Federal government should also provide 100,000 litres of pesticides and 12 tractors for spray purpose. “The government should fulfill its promise to deal with the locusts’ attack,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh’s Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo said on May 26 that the provincial government teams have conducted anti-locust sprays at various parts of the province.

Rahoo in a social media statement said that it has affected crops in nine districts of Sindh.

Agriculture minister said that according to reports by some media groups, NDMA had declared presence of locusts in only two districts of Sindh. He termed these reports as incorrect. “Today’s NDMA chart shows presence of locusts in nine districts of the presence,” he said.

Ground teams of provincial agriculture department yesterday conducted spray at 1408 acres, the minister said.

Provincial teams conducted spray in Khairpur, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Matyari, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Tharparkar and Badin districts, while the federal government has yet to start aerial spray.

He said the swarms of locusts are entering in Sindh and southern Punjab from Balochistan.

