Locusts encroach venue of Bilawal’s public meeting in Thar

THAR: Before arrival of Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Thar to address a public meeting, large swarms of locusts have landed at the venue of the meeting, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto zardari will address a public meeting in Thar in the series of his protest gatherings against the government.

However, the organizers facing a challenging situation posed by the landing of large swarms of locusts at the venue of the meeting of the chairman Bilawal Bhutto zardari.

As the people brought to the venue of the public meeting from nearby villages, the organizers witnessed an unlikely situation as the venue was already encroached by the crop eating insects, which had reached to the place perhaps seeing lighting in the area.

People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto zardari is expected to land at Mai Bakhtawar Airport of Thar on 4:00 PM today to address the second leg of his protest meetings at 5:00 PM.

The meeting organizers and the local administration now facing a nightmare to grab and clear the meeting ground from the possession of encroaching swarms of locusts.

However, no steps taken so far to push the grasshoppers out of the ground.

