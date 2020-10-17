London Court freezes six Trust properties under MQM founder control

LONDON: A High Court Judge has ordered to freeze all six trust properties controlled by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder in London, ARY News reported on Saturday.

London High Court’s Judge Peter Knox in the court order also frozen the MQM founder’s palatial residence in West London where he presently resides with his associates.

Six London properties that have been frozen by the court order also included the MQM Secretariat premises in London. These properties included Abbey View house, High View Gardens first house, Whitchurch Lane first house, Brookfield Avenue house, High View Gardens second house, Whitchurch Lane second house, and the MQM office in Elizabeth House.

The court’s freezing order means the MQM founder and his associates could stay in the properties till the court decision on the case but these properties could not be sold.

According to sources, the case will now proceed to in due course within a few months.

The claim in the court was started in London on behalf of Syed Aminul Haque, the MQM-Pakistan MNA and a member of the Rabita Committee ofMQM-Pakistan.

The MQM-P had filed the case for the recovery of trust properties having a value of around 15 million British Pound.

