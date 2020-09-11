LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commission in London on Friday received the non-bailable arrest warrant against former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the non-bailable arrest warrant issued by the accountability court in the land allotment case were sent via a post to the residence of the former premier.

The high commission would formally convey the arrest warrant to Nawaz Sharif at his residence on Monday, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court on September 03 issued arrest warrants for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in an illegal land allotment case.

Read More: Toshakhana reference: NAB court declares Nawaz Sharif ‘proclaimed offender’

Sharif is facing accusations of illegal allotment of land as the then Punjab CM to Mir Shakilur Rehman.

The hearing was presided over by AC Judge Asad Ali, in which editor-in-chief of Jang Group of Newspapers and owner of Geo News Mir Shakilur Rahman was produced before the court.

The police after being asked by the court about non-appearance of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that he is currently in London and the summon notice has been sent to his residence.

Read More: IHC asks if Nawaz Sharif deserves relief after being declared fugitive

Due to continued non-appearance before the court, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor demanded the court to issue non-bailable warrants for the erstwhile prime minister.

Maintaining the NAB’s request, the court released non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Shah and directed the Pakistani Embassy in the United Kingdom to act on it.

Comments

comments