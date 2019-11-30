London-bound PIA flight leaves after seven-hour delay

ISLAMABAD: A London-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight faced a seven-hour delay at the Islamabad International Airport before leaving for its destination, ARY NEWS reported.

The PIA flight- PK 785- had to leave for London from Islamabad at 11:00 am but the passengers were off-loaded from the flight citing technical fault, after the two-hour boarding process was completed.

The passengers, who were forced to sit at the airport lounge during a seven-hour delay, blamed the aviation authorities for keeping them unaware of any developments.

“The women and children are suffering most from the delay,” said the passengers, who were seen in a video lamenting the officials.

The PIA authorities later announced that the technical fault was addressed, without detailing which type of the fault plane encountered just before the take-off.

“The plane has left for London,” the airline said in a statement, further apologizing from the passengers for the misery faced during the delay. It, however, said that the passengers were provided all facilities during the hours-long delay.

Earlier in the day, present-mindedness of a flight attendant has saved the PIA from facing a huge financial loss worth millions by stopping the release of aircraft’s emergency sliding at Lahore airport.

The Dubai-Lahore flight PK-204 escaped the release of its emergency sliding following an on-time decision of the flight attendant approached the aircraft’s door for crosschecking.

According to the report, the pilot did not make an announcement for disarming of the plane’s door and messaged for all door is okay to the crew members. After receiving the instruction from the pilot, the flight attendant attempted to unlock Gate No L-1 which raised warning alarms of the plane.

Taking an immediate decision, the attendant closed the door again before the release of the sliding for emergency evacuation. Later, the passengers were taken out of the plane from second exit.

The national flag-carrier could face a financial loss of millions if the emergency slide of the Airbus A-320 released. Sources said that Captain Ahsan Zaidi was operating the PIA’s flight number PK-204 which landed at the Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airline.

