London police arrest two drunk passengers from PIA’s flight

LONDON: The London police on Tuesday arrested two drunk passengers from Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Islamabad-bound flight from London at the Heathrow airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ruckus was reported inside the PIA’s Islamabad bound flight no PK-786 at the Heathrow airport, when two drunk passengers exchanged punches.

Taking notice of the complaints lodged by other on-board passengers, the crew informed the flight’s captain about the situation.

The captain of the flight called police by contacting the Control Tower at the Heathrow airport. The passengers were taken into custody by the London police.

According to the PIA’s spokesperson, both the passengers have been blacklisted, while the flight departed for Islamabad from the Heathrow airport after delay of an hour.

Read more: 162 passengers stranded as Afghan officials stop PIA plane at Kabul airport

Earlier on December 9, a passenger of a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Islamabad-bound flight was caught smoking in the aircraft toilet by the cabin crew.

According to PIA spokesperson, a strong odour of cigarette smoke came from the toilet on board PIA flight PK-792, going from Birmingham to Islamabad.

The cabin crew stopped the passenger, named Raza Hussain, from smoking and told him about the policy that bans smoking in planes. The PIA administration confiscated his passport for violating international rules.

However, the passport of the passenger was returned to him later on after he paid fine of Rs10,000.

Comments

comments