Looking forward to welcome PM Imran Khan: Sri Lankan PM

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister (PM) Mahinda Rajapaksa has said that they are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Colombo.

In his tweet, Mahinda Rajapaksa said that the visit will further reinforce the bilateral relationship and pave way for joint ventures that mutually benefit both our nations.

Look forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of #Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI and his delegation in #SriLanka next week. This visit will further reinforce our bilateral relationship and pave way for joint ventures that mutually benefit both our nations. https://t.co/2nm8IVaU9i — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) February 20, 2021

Prime Minister (PM), Imran Khan is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka on 23-24 February 2021 on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

During his visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend bilateral meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, while several other high-level engagements are planned, including a Business and Investment Forum, as well as a sports diplomacy initiative.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan Prime Ministers will together preside over an event to sign several mutually beneficial bilateral Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on 23 February following their official talks at the Temple Trees.

