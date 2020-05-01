Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Lost Islamic History’ a great read for youth during lockdown: PM

PM Imran-Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked the country’s youth to read the book “Lost Islamic History” during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “A great read for our youth during lockdown days. An excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilisation the greatest of its time and then the factors behind its decline.”

Besides, the prime minister shared a video of the World Economic Forum (WEF) showing Pakistani people planting trees and wrote: “Killing two birds with one stone: giving people employment as well planting trees.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistan can’t afford complete lockdown, wheel of economy must keep turning:…

Pakistan

Heirs of healthcare providers dying of coronavirus to get Rs7mn in KP

Pakistan

Dr Yasmin Rashid says 1,921 coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab

Pakistan

Wheat smuggling: Sindh seeks closure of border with Balochistan


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close