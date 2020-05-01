‘Lost Islamic History’ a great read for youth during lockdown: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked the country’s youth to read the book “Lost Islamic History” during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “A great read for our youth during lockdown days. An excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilisation the greatest of its time and then the factors behind its decline.”

A great read for our youth during lockdown days. An excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilisation the greatest of its time and then the factors behind its decline. pic.twitter.com/XdTSLFmIjj — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2020

Besides, the prime minister shared a video of the World Economic Forum (WEF) showing Pakistani people planting trees and wrote: “Killing two birds with one stone: giving people employment as well planting trees.”

Killing two birds with one stone: giving people employment as well planting trees. pic.twitter.com/ZrYs6ZarO3 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2020

