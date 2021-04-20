Web Analytics
Adorable lost lamb spends night in prison cell

Well, we all have seen people spending nights in the prison cells over different charges but have you ever seen or heard an animal spending the night in the cell? No… ok, we will tell you..

In one such incident in Ireland, a lost lamb spent the night behind “baas” after Gardaí came to the youngster’s rescue after he became separated from his flock.

The Garda, Ireland’s national police force, said officers were called to a street in Clonmel, Tipperary, where drivers reported seeing a lamb wandering solo in the road.

 The lamb was rounded up and the Garda tweeted photos of the animal spending the night in a jail cell while officers worked to identify its owners. The lamb was given the four-star treatment by the officers on duty.

Police said the lamb was returned to its owner the next morning.

