Loud music: Groom sent to jail on judicial remand in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A court on Sunday sent a groom and 13 others to prison on judicial remand over playing loud music in his wedding ceremony in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

According to the details, police on the complaint of his neighbors, conducted raided at the wedding ceremony of Khalid, the groom, and apprehended the groom and 13 other people.

The groom and the other 13 people were produced before the court, which sent them to jail on judicial remand.

A police officer said that the marriage ceremony was postponed due to the groom’s detention.

Read More :Groom arrested for aerial firing at his wedding ceremony in Karachi

Earlier, police had arrested a groom from Liaquatabad area of Karachi for aerial firing at his wedding ceremony on February 7.

The groom, Akber was said to be arrested on the first night of his marriage for the firing done by somebody else. Akber, who is a nephew of a famous spice seller, has shown complete unawareness about the people who started the firing.

Comments

comments