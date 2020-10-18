Low Pressure in Arabian Sea intensified into Depression: PMD

KARACHI/GWADAR: The strong Low pressure area over Northeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression now lies over central Arabian Sea, at a distance of about 730 km Southwest of Karachi, Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The system is likely to move west or southwest and under its influence scattered light or moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely in Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta and Umerkot districts in Sindh today, the met office predicted.

Sea conditions are rough or very rough around the center of the system the PMD said and advised fishermen to remain careful while venturing into the sea.

Moreover, Balochistan Fisheries Department in Gwadar has directed the fishermen not to venture into the deep sea due to strong winds and high waves. “The rough weather with stormy winds likely to persist in the sea till October 21,” the Fisheries Department said in a statement.

“The fishermen are advised to stay away from the sea for next four days.”

According to Indian media reports, the low pressure off South Gujarat weather system is moving away from the Indian coast and lay centered over east central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea.

It is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards during the next 48 hours and weaken gradually thereafter, reports said.

Comments

comments