OGRA notifies increase in LPG price for June

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday notified Rs8.04 per kilogram increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of June, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the regulatory body, the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder for domestic consumers has been jacked up by Rs94.89 to Rs1667. The previous price of the cylinder was Rs1572.40.

According to a notification issued by the regulatory body, the new price of per kg LPG stands at Rs1667.29.

LPG Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar yesterday demanded the petroleum division to revisit its policies on LPG.

We have convened a stakeholder meeting where we will mull over our options for the days to come on the developing LPG situation and might declare a strike, Khokhar had said.

Separately yesterday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) prepared a summary, seeking an increase in petrol prices from June 01.

According to sources privy to the decision, the regulator has recommended an increase in diesel prices by Rs4.30 per litre besides a minimal increase in prices of petrol and kerosene oil.

