KARACHI: The Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder prices have Sunday gone up exorbitantly by Rs20 per kilo to now sell at Rs110 confirmed LPG Dealers Association chairman, ARY News learned.

With the new prices today update, the domestic cylinder of LPG will now be available, after factoring in a total Rs200 increase, for Rs1,298.

The same way, the commercial cylinder prices have gone up by Rs900 to now sell at Rs4,994.

LPG association chairman Irfan Khokhar said the price hike is due to the affected LNG supply via road networks and that in the course of 24 hours, the prices may go further soaring. Khokhar has demanded the petroleum division to revisit its policies on LPG.

We have convened a stakeholder meeting where we will mull over our options for the days to come on the developing LPG situation and might declare a strike, Khokhar said.

Separately today, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) prepared a summary, seeking an increase in petrol prices from June 01.

According to sources privy to the decision, the regulator has recommended an increase in diesel prices by Rs4.30 per litre besides a minimal increase in prices of petrol and kerosene oil.

