Luggage-wrapping rates reduced to Rs50 at all Pakistani airports

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decreased the price of luggage plastic wrapping at all airports across the country.

On the direction of Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the price was reduced to Rs50.

The CAA has issued a notification to all airports in this regard and the revised price will be in effect from today.

The new rate of single wrapping is Rs50. Previously, rates of double wrapping were Rs400 while for the single wrapping, the airport authorities used to charge Rs200.

During his visit to Islamabad International Airport on July 13, the minister for aviation had directed the Civil Aviation Authority management to follow a uniform policy for luggage-wrapping service at all airports with proper display of its rates at a prominent place at each airport. It is pertinent to note that the CAA declared the plastic wrapping of luggage mandatory for passengers, travelling abroad.

