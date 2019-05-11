Lunar Calendar to be prepared by 15th Ramazan: Fawad Chaudhry

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said that the Lunar Calendar will be prepared by 15th of this Ramazan, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a gathering in Karachi science minister Fawad Chaudhry said that an app will also be introduced that would help to determine the sighting of moon.

Federal minister said that he has invited religious scholars to become a part of the committee formed to prepare the lunar calendar.

He also urged for providing government jobs of 14 to 16 grade pay scale to the prayer leaders.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has recently formed a committee to finalize the lunar calendar for next five years.

The lunar calendar will indicate the exact dates of Ramazan, Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha and Moharram for the next five years with accuracy.

Ministry’s scientific adviser Muhammad Tariq Masood will lead the five-member committee with three meteorology department officials and one SUPARCO ( Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) official.

Chaudhry took to Twitter earlier to criticise what he termed disputes which emerge every time when religious scholars sit for moon sighting before a new month of the Islamic calendar.

Chaudhry was of the view that latest technology can predict the whole calendar so we should not waste money on archaic methods.

Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman, however, took strong exception on the minister’s comments and had warned that ministers with no knowledge of religion should not comment upon such matters.

