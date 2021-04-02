You can now have luxury meal in a parked Boeing Jet

TOKYO: All Nippon Airways Co. began providing a luxury dining experience aboard a parked airplane in a bid to utilize its idled aircraft as travel demand has evaporated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Passengers” have a choice of either Japanese or Western-style meals that ANA typically serves in its first-class or business class cabins. The food is served aboard a B-777-300ER aircraft parked at Haneda airport in Tokyo.

The diners get to enjoy the ambience of the first class and business class of the stationary jet. If you are interested in a six-course meal in business class, you will have to pay 29,800 Yens. Then, there is a full course meal in the first class which comes for 59,800 Yens.

The company claims the deal is still a bargain compared to the 500,000 Yens. Diners can choose from a Japanese and Western menu.

ANA has already scheduled 22 lunch and dinner sessions in April where the guests are allotted three hours per booking. There are no other entertainment activities inside the aircraft, the report added.

