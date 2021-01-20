A young driver has been charged after his $100,000 Mercedes Benz burst into flames while performing burnouts to film it on a street in front of a crowd of onlookers.

The incident took place in Marks Street in Chester Hill last Sunday when a young driver, 25, performed burnouts in his luxury car, however, the stunt went wrong and the AMG C63S coupe burst into flames.

The emergency team had been called to the scene, however, the vehicle was destroyed despite the efforts of the firefighters, whereas, the surrounding road surface was also damaged.

A man who was allegedly filmed performing burnouts in his $100,000 Mercedes Benz has been charged after the luxury car burst into flames.

First responders were told by the driver that the vehicle caught fire while being driven down the road, and all passengers had escaped without injury, 7news reported.

Later, police discovered video footage shared widely on social media of an alleged attempted burnout following further inquiries.

Vision taken from inside the car, and roadside, captured the dangerous driving before passengers are seen jumping from the vehicle as the engine explodes. It’s believed the incident occurred outside a wedding.

The 25-year-old driver and owner of the car issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice for drive manner dangerous, and negligent driving. He is due to appear in a local court on March 11.

