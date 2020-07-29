KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday expressed its resentment over non-compliance of court order with regard to removing illegal cattle market from an area of Lyari, ARY News reported.

“Concerned government departments have to face contempt of court proceedings over failure in compliance of the court order,” a high court bench said while hearing a petition against an illegal animal market at Bakra Piri in Lyari.

Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the petitioner to file a contempt petition in the court against concerned departments.

Earlier, the counsel of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South informed the court that the DMC has wrote letters to police and other departments for removal of the animal market from the area. “A law and order situation could arise if the cattle market being removed from the place,” the counsel said.

“The DMC didn’t grant permission for the cattle market in the area,” the counsel said.

“The DMC has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for setting up animal market in the area,” the petitioner’s counsel told the court.

The DMC’s lawyer demanded a copy of the NOC for verification of the permission letter.

“Concerned departments have violated the court’s order, none of these departments will be left without legal action,” the court warned.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case till the next date.

