Lyari Gang War kingpin Uzair Baloch acquitted in another case

KARACHI: The sessions court on Tuesday acquitted Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch in kidnapping and murder case of a citizen for want of evidence, ARY News reported.

Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in four cases of heinous crimes in last week.

Defence lawyer said that no eyewitness appeared before the court, while the prosecution was silent over the culprits involved in the murder.

“The police found the dead body and didn’t identify the slain person,” the counsel said.

“The murder took place in Kalri area on March 13, 2013, while the case was registered on March 17,” Uzair Baloch’s lawyer said. “Police nominated my client in the case on political grounds, who didn’t commit it,” the counsel said.

“My client was nominated in murder case over the statement of a police official, who was not present at the crime scene,” lawyer further said.

The witness policeman recorded his statement to the investigation officer but failed to appear before the court as witness, the defence lawyer said.

“Deceased Noshad was abducted from Chakiwara area and was kept at a cell where Uzair Baloch and other accused were present,” according to the prosecution’s charge sheet. “Uzair Baloch ordered his men for killing the victim,” prosecution stated.

An anti-terrorism court had earlier accepted an application moved by the accused seeking his acquittal in the two other cases related to attempt to murder and police encounter registered at Kalakot and Chakiwara police stations.

The court exonerated him from all charges in these two cases after the prosecution side failed to produce any evidence against him.

Uzair has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war and was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage. The Army handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020 after three years.

