Lyari school students hold walk to condemn Indian atrocities in IoK

KARACHI: A large number of school students organised a walk in Karachi’s Lyari on Wednesday to show solidarity with Kashmiris facing atrocities of Indian authorities in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The walk was participated by a large number of students from different schools of Lyari Town which started from Tanga Stand and it culminated at Lyari General Hospital.

Children of different age groups were seen holding Kashmir’s flags and placards with pro-Kashmiris and anti-India slogans to express their outrage over the unending oppressive tactics of the Indian troops in the occupied valley.

Hundreds of protests were organised across Pakistan so far while many demonstrations were scheduled from the various segments of the society, political parties and the government.

The series of protests, walks and seminars showed the unity of the nationals to condemn the Indian move over ending the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposition of the curfew that entered into its 24th day on August 28.

The illegal annexation of Kashmir

The Indian government, through a presidential decree issued on August 5 revoked Article 370 of India’s constitution that guaranteed special rights to Occupied Kashmir, including the right to its own constitution and autonomy to make laws on all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

In the lead-up to the move, India sent thousands of additional troops to the occupied valley, imposed a crippling curfew, shut down telecommunications and internet, and arrested political leaders.

On Saturday, a delegation of India’s main opposition politicians, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has been sent back to the capital, New Delhi, after it reached Srinagar. Gandhi and others had flown into the occupied region to observe the situation on the ground.

