M-8 project ‘a beacon of light’ for impoverished South Balochistan: Bajwa
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Sunday work on M-8 project, also known as Gwadar-Ratodero Motorway, will commence as a “top priority”.
Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, he said the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has accorded approval for construction of 146-kilometre-long Hoshab-Awaran section of the motorway.
“This road in remote districts of Kech/Awaran is a beacon of light for impoverished South Balochistan, will change lives,” said Asim Saleem Bajwa who also heads the CPEC authority.
Work on M-8 to commence as top priority.CDWP approval obtained for 146 KMs-cost Rs.26 Bn-Hoshab to Awaran(purple dotted portion on map).This road in remote districts of Kech/Awaran is a beacon of light for impoverished South Balochistan,will change lives #cpec #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/tsHAB12E4a
— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 5, 2020
Earlier, on June 17, SAPM Bajwa had rejected the impression that the CPEC projects are being slowed down.
“Some detractors giving false impression of #CPEC being slowed.Not only pace of work on projects picked up recently,a great deal ground work done to launch phase-2,” he said in a Twitter statement.
Bajwa said a number of projects under the CPEC are in the pipeline, including $7.2 billion ML-1, two hydel power projects worth $3.5 billion, special economic zones, and agricultural schemes.