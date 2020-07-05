Web Analytics
M-8 project ‘a beacon of light’ for impoverished South Balochistan: Bajwa



ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Sunday work on M-8 project, also known as Gwadar-Ratodero Motorway, will commence as a “top priority”.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, he said the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has accorded approval for construction of 146-kilometre-long Hoshab-Awaran section of the motorway.

“This road in remote districts of Kech/Awaran is a beacon of light for impoverished South Balochistan, will change lives,” said Asim Saleem Bajwa who also heads the CPEC authority.

Earlier, on June 17, SAPM Bajwa had rejected the impression that the CPEC projects are being slowed down.

“Some detractors giving false impression of #CPEC being slowed.Not only pace of work on projects picked up recently,a great deal ground work done to launch phase-2,” he said in a Twitter statement.

Bajwa said a number of projects under the CPEC are in the pipeline, including $7.2 billion ML-1, two hydel power projects worth $3.5 billion, special economic zones, and agricultural schemes.

