M9 motorway accident case registered

JAMSHORO: The case of the deadly road accident at the M9 motorway that claimed at least 17 lives has been registered on the complaint of the Station Head Office (SHO) Nooriabad.

On Saturday, the ill-fated passenger van, carrying 22 passengers, coming to Karachi from Hyderabad had overturned near the cerement factory at the motorway and caught the fire.

The driver of the ill-fated passenger van along with the driver of the car which caused the accident due to overtaking has been nominated in the first information report (FIR) of the case.

The police vowed to arrest both the drivers.

The deceased were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital while the injured were initially shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad.

According to the rescue sources, the DNA samples of the bodies have been collected to identify the victims as the bodies have burnt completely.

Read more: Vehicle that caused deadly Karachi van fire tragedy identified

The bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue from Abbasi Shaheed hospital and will be handed over to the heirs after identification, said the authorities.

Meanwhile, the car whose bonnet hit a Karachi-bound passenger van at M-9 motorway leading to a deadly traffic accident near Nooriabad claiming the lives of at least 17 people has been identified.

A CCTV footage from the Karachi toll plaza, obtained by ARY NEWS, showed the vehicle entering Karachi premises. It was later spotted near NIPA chowrangi in the city.

Comments

comments