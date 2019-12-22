Image reveals outlook of 100-year-old Madinah city

A recently released image of the Madinah city depicts the structural changes that occurred during the past over 100 years.

According to an Arab News, King Abdul Aziz Academy released a photo of Madinah city captured in 1913. It shows small building structures around the Holy City along with the small structure of the Holy Mosque of Masjid-i-Nabawi (Peace Be Upon Him), also known as the resting place of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the second holiest mosque in the world.

The image clearly depicts the presence of oasis between the holy mosque and the entire Madinah city.

A new photo of the city taken recently from a North-West mountainous range, however, shows a spread-out city along with modern structures built around it.

The image also shows the newly built Masjid-i-Nabawi (PBUH) which now span over a larger area.

A video of the city was also uploaded on a Twitter account, claiming it was captured in 1928 that showed lanes and shopping areas leading to the Masjid-i-Nabawi (PBUH) and in the Madinah city.

