Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions

PARIS: Madonna has canceled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday due to restrictions imposed over the coronavirus outbreak, promoter Live Nation said on Monday.

France on Sunday banned gathering of more than 1,000 people as the death toll and number of coronavirus infections continued to rise.

Earlier, in January, the pop legend had canceled a show in Portugal’s capital Lisbon, the city that inspired her newest album Madame X, as she struggled to cope with pain from “ongoing injuries.”

Promoter Everything Is New issued a statement on Facebook apologizing to fans and thanking them for the “well-wishes for Madonna’s recovery”.

“We sincerely regret the disappointment to fans due to the unforeseen and last-minute changes to the schedule,” it said.

The 61-year-old star kicked off her European tour in Lisbon on Jan. 12, where she has lived since mid-2017.

