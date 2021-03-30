Mafia fugitive arrested after posting cooking videos on YouTube

Web Analytics
An alleged Mafia fugitive who had been on the run since 2014 was arrested by police in the Caribbean after appearing on YouTube cooking videos.

According to a foreign media outlet, Marc Feren Claude Biart was arrested after appearing on YouTube cooking videos in which he hid his face but inadvertently showed his distinctive tattoos.

He and his wife posted on YouTube several videos of Biart cooking Italian dishes.

Marc Feren Claude Biart, 53, led a quiet life in Boca Chica, in the Dominican Republic, with the local Italian expat community considering him a “foreigner”, according to a statement from Italy’s financial police.

His arrest is part of the Interpol Cooperation Against ‘Ndrangheta (I-CAN) project, which involves 10 countries around the world. The project is funded by Italy and led by Interpol.

Biart had been on the run since 2014, when Italian prosecutors ordered his arrest for trafficking in cocaine in the Netherlands on behalf of the Cacciola clan of the ’Ndrangheta mafia.

Marc Feren Claude Biart was arrested on March 24 in the town of Boca Chica, close to the capital Santo Domingo, where he had arrived more than five years ago from Costa Rica, according to a police statement. However, his escapade only lasted for half a decade.

