Magnet fisherman pulls 19 WWII-era grenades out of river

Police and a bomb squad responded to a river on the outskirts of a British city after a magnet fisherman reeled in 19 World War II-era grenades from the body of water.

The fisherman, Che Williams, said that he pulled the first grenade out of the water while searching for metal debris in River Tame by using a magnet and later he collected a total 19 grenades from the same spot. The grenades appeared to date from World War II including two of them still had their pins in place, he claimed.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and local police evacuated the area after rushing to the site. The team used an X-ray on the devices and determined they did not contain explosives or detonators, CoventryLive reported.

We are aware that there has been an increase in people magnet fishing in and around the area. In the main it may be just… Posted by Atherstone & Coleshill Police on Saturday, 19 December 2020

Williams said he was disappointed to learn the bomb squad would be destroying the grenades due to policy for such discoveries.

The photos of the grenades were posted by Atherstone & Coleshill Police on Facebook.

