WATCH: Boy’s gift leads to lawn fire  

A magnifying glass would lead to a fire at the front lawn of the house was by no means a mother expected when she gifted it to her son.

So what incidents led it to happen is somewhat interesting as explained by her in a Facebook post.

The mother identified as Nissa-Lynn Parson, said that this Christmas was memorable as her 12-year-old son asked for a magnifying glass gift for the occasion.

Christmas Day was memorable to say the least!🔥My twelve year old son Cayden, who is an avid reader, very curious, and… Posted by Nissa-Lynn Parson on Thursday, December 26, 2019

“We thought it was for reading, but instead he tried to see if he could light a fire with it!” she said and added that they discovered that the child and his two brothers went out on the driveway and burned a couple of holes in some paper.

Everything was under control until the boys came running into the house telling the parents that a corner of the lawn was on fire and the Christmas lights were melting!

The two rushed to the incident site and found the grass at the front lawn burning. They later put off the fire using sprinkles and by other means.

Read More: Three people feared dead in Australian bushfires: authorities

“Justin turned the sprinklers on, and I grabbed blankets to smother and trap it – before it could spread any more into the neighbors’ yard,” she narrated.

Posted by Nissa-Lynn Parson on Thursday, December 26, 2019

Although the woman said the incident did not spoil their event festivities but still she advised others never buy a magnifying glass for your son.

Comments

comments