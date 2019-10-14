Mahira Khan shakes a leg with Lebanese actress in Paris

Mahira Khan danced her heart out with Lebanese actress infront of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the Raees actor can be seen dancing with Daniella Rahme to an Arabic song.

Taking to Instagram, the actress Rahme shared the throwback video and wrote “When we danced to @7sainaljassmi ‘s new hit in the middle of Paris! My crazy Mahira. Miss you already beauty.”

She walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week as well.

The Lebanese actress also posted a throwback picture with Khan and other models including American singer Camila Cabello calling it “Girl Power.”

The 34-year-old Pakistani starlet walked the ramp for a joint collection by Karl Lagerfeld and a renowned makeup brand at the Paris Fashion Week on September 28.

She joined famous international celebrities and was spotted shaking a leg with English actor Helen Mirren.

The coveted fashion week took place between September 23 and October 1.

