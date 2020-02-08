Web Analytics
Mahira Khan, Meera engage in a friendly banter at PISA Awards

Superstars Mahira Khan and Meera Jee engaged in a friendly banter on Friday at an award show in Dubai.

The starlets were spotted at the Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) where Sheheryar Munawar was in attendance as well. A video of them talking in a friendly environment, days after Meera strongly criticised the Raees actor, has gone viral.

In the video, Mahira can be seen sharing her grievances with Meera: “This is the first time I am actually upset with you Meera Jee after becoming friends because you said something about me again.”

“I swear I never said anything about you Mahira,” Meera responded.

Earlier, Meera had said in an interview that the Parey Hut Love star is not a ‘talented’ actor.

“Mahira is not a talented actor. I am more brilliant than her,” Meera said in an interview with Independent Urdu.

She went onto add “I think Mahira is given extraordinary importance in the showbiz industry. I am a victim of this injustice, whether it is in films or on television.”

The veteran actor also said that Mahira gained popularity due to starring with Shah Rukh Khan in a Bollywood film, Raees.

