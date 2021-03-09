Mahira Khan lauds Momal Sheikh’s version of her dance

Mahira Khan and Momal Sheikh were major friend goals this International Women’s Day as the two friends uplifted each other on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram stories on Monday, Momal shared a video of herself and another friend, Sarah Ajmal, shaking a leg to the 2019 song Noori. The two were seen recreating Mahira’s steps, prompting Momal to tag her in the story with the caption, ” I tried.”

In typical Mahira fashion, the starlet shared the video on her own Instagram, making sure to uplift her gal pals. “Youuuuu killed it!!! Meri filmi Shezadi (My filmy princess!)” she wrote, adding hearts and loved-up emojis.

Momal then reshared her friend’s story, wishing her a happy Women’s Day. “There’s nothing more empowering than women supporting each other… happy women’s day,” she wrote.

We have to agree with Momal on that one!

