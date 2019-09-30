Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Mahira Khan turns heads at Paris Fashion Week ramp

Mahira Khan, fashion, ramp walk

Superstar Mahira Khan turned heads, walking the ramp for a joint collection by Karl Lagerfeld and a renowned makeup brand at the Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. 

The 34-year-old actor’s jaw-dropping look caught everyone’s attention. She flaunted a leather jacket, skinny black jeans and a white shirt with coiffed hair.

The Raees actor joined famous international celebrities including ‘Senorita’ hitmaker Camila Cabello, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, legendary British actress Helen Mirren, American actors Eva Longoria and Amber Heard on the runway. She is the brand ambassador of the makeup giant.

Later, the starlet was spotted shaking a leg with Mirren.

She also rubbed shoulders with Longoria in a floral pink saree at the after-party.

