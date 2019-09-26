Mahira Khan all set to represent Pakistan at Paris Fashion Week

Mahira Khan touched down in Paris for Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. She has been invited as the brand ambassador for a makeup giant.

Khan shared the news with her fans through Instagram. “Hi, guys! We have arrived in Paris and got flu,” the starlet said sporting a laid back look with minimal makeup. She added “I can’t wait for tomorrow and day after.”

The 34-year-old actor will be joining the illustrious Parisian platform for a glamorous ramp walk for the makeup brand—a first for Pakistan.

Khan will also be visiting some intriguing spots of the city as part of ‘Unlock Paris Tour’ during her four-day trip. She is likely to attend designer Karl Lagerfeld’s workshop.

The coveted fashion week is taking place from September 23 to October 1.

Last year, the Raees actor made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival as an ambassador for the same brand.

She penned down a heartfelt note summing up her journey. “Oh Cannes you have a piece of my heart! Thank you for taking us in with open arms, you were warm and generous. I wish I could pen down my entire experience but that’ll be a long love letter for another time,” she said describing her experience.

The starlet added that she felt empowered than ever before as she sat in her car on the way back to airport owing to the talented women she met during those three days, who were so supportive and kind.

