Mahira Khan all set to represent Pakistan at Paris Fashion Week
Mahira Khan touched down in Paris for Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. She has been invited as the brand ambassador for a makeup giant.
Khan shared the news with her fans through Instagram. “Hi, guys! We have arrived in Paris and got flu,” the starlet said sporting a laid back look with minimal makeup. She added “I can’t wait for tomorrow and day after.”
The 34-year-old actor will be joining the illustrious Parisian platform for a glamorous ramp walk for the makeup brand—a first for Pakistan.
Khan will also be visiting some intriguing spots of the city as part of ‘Unlock Paris Tour’ during her four-day trip. She is likely to attend designer Karl Lagerfeld’s workshop.
The coveted fashion week is taking place from September 23 to October 1.
Last year, the Raees actor made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival as an ambassador for the same brand.
View this post on Instagram
Oh Cannes you have a piece of my heart! Thank you for taking us in with open arms, you were warm and generous. I wish I could pen down my entire experience but that’ll be a long love letter for another time. However there are a few things I want to relay to all of you. As I sat in the car on my way to the airport I realised that I felt more empowered than ever before. And the reason was because of the amazing women that I met over the last three days. All these talented women had one thing in common – they lifted each other up. They were supportive and kind. They had each other’s backs. And that is the only (if any) key to success. It is empowering to sit with women and speak about the lines under your eyes or how fast your children are growing up. It’s a relief when it is your first time on the red carpet with hundreds of people photographing you, to get a ‘you’ve got this’ from the girl whose done this like a dream so many times. It was even more amazing to get all these lovely msgs from my industry back home. And the best family and friends one could ask for. Aah and my fan family, how I love thee! We are nothing alone, and that is something life keeps teaching me time and again. My @seherhafeez I love you. @amarfaiz for giving it your all. @shakeelbinafzal for keeping up with the insanity and @manekaharisinghani for being there always💞 Loreal Pakistan 🇵🇰, we did it! Thank you loreal Paris for having us.. can’t wait to see you again! À bientôt, Love love love X #lorealparis #lorealcannes #lorealpkatcannes #cannes2018 Ramzan Mubarak to all✨🌙 📸 by @happymonday 💞
She penned down a heartfelt note summing up her journey. “Oh Cannes you have a piece of my heart! Thank you for taking us in with open arms, you were warm and generous. I wish I could pen down my entire experience but that’ll be a long love letter for another time,” she said describing her experience.
The starlet added that she felt empowered than ever before as she sat in her car on the way back to airport owing to the talented women she met during those three days, who were so supportive and kind.