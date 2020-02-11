Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Mahira Khan ranks 18 in world’s most beautiful women list

Mahira Khan

Superstar Mahira Khan has made it to the list of 52 Most Beautiful Women in the World.

The starlet ranks 18th on the list compiled by women’s fashion and wellness website StyleCraze.

Khan joined the ranks of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Deepika Padukone, Aishwariya Rai, Angelina Jolie and Beyonce as the world’s 20 most beautiful women. Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi topped the list.

The website said Khan is one of Pakistan’s most popular and highest-paid actresses. She started her career as a VJ in 2006 and rose to prominence with her role in a hit TV show. She also played the lead role in her first Bollywood film Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Mahira Khan is the only Pakistani actress to feature on the list.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Is Irfan Junejo calling it quits from his vlogging career?

Lifestyle

Sania Mirza opens up about her weight loss journey

Lifestyle

Fahad Mustafa is all praise for ‘Tich Button’ after watching teaser

Lifestyle

In pictures: Minal Khan explores Egypt with her mother


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close