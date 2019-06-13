Mahira Khan questions lack of coverage of Sudan ‘massacre’

Actress Mahira Khan has taken to Twitter on Thursday to question the international media coverage of the ongoing Sudanese crisis.

She has put her distress into words and questioned, “Why is barely any international news channel giving this proper coverage?”

Why is barely any international news channel giving this proper coverage? It’s heartbreaking to read about what’s happening in #Sudan and so is the indifference towards it. https://t.co/YxSRISaIIf — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 13, 2019

Known for her advocacy for human rights, the actress continued, “It’s heartbreaking to read about what’s happening in Sudan and so is the indifference towards it.”

Related: Sudan military offers to talk after 60 die in protest crackdown

Soon, there was an outpour of empathy and concern from people across the world under her tweet. Some people blamed the international media of broadcasting “what sells faster and bigger.”

Ironically instead of revealing or seeking the truth, international news channels are driven with the concept of "What sells faster and bigger"! — Syed Haider Ali (@Syed_HaiderAli_) June 13, 2019

While some named it as the lack of unity among Muslims.

The main reason is " lack of unity of Muslims " — Abdullah Abid (@Abdulla45435884) June 13, 2019

And a few lauded the actress for having a keen eye on the “current affairs worldwide.”

Glad to see that, You keep interest in current affairs worldwide.

Hope so, We Muslims should get rid of the problems we are facing now a days. 👍🏻 — Asim Qayyum (@AsimButt7891) June 13, 2019

Security forces in Sudan attacked a protest camp in capital Khartoum on June 3, killing dozens of people after the overthrow of Sudan’s longtime President Omar al-Bashir on April 11. The forces’ assault on the weeks-long sit-in protest in front of the military headquarters in the capital exuded strong criticism from the African Union, the United Nations, and other countries. The protest leaders have called the bloody raid, a “massacre”.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments