Mahira Khan questions lack of coverage of Sudan ‘massacre’

Sudan

Actress Mahira Khan has taken to Twitter on Thursday to question the international media coverage of the ongoing Sudanese crisis.

She has put her distress into words and questioned, “Why is barely any international news channel giving this proper coverage?”

Known for her advocacy for human rights, the actress continued, “It’s heartbreaking to read about what’s happening in Sudan and so is the indifference towards it.”

Sudan military offers to talk after 60 die in protest crackdown

Soon, there was an outpour of empathy and concern from people across the world under her tweet. Some people blamed the international media of broadcasting “what sells faster and bigger.”

While some named it as the lack of unity among Muslims.

And a few lauded the actress for having a keen eye on the “current affairs worldwide.”

Security forces in Sudan attacked a protest camp in capital Khartoum on June 3, killing dozens of people after the overthrow of Sudan’s longtime President Omar al-Bashir on April 11. The forces’ assault on the weeks-long sit-in protest in front of the military headquarters in the capital exuded strong criticism from the African Union, the United Nations, and other countries. The protest leaders have called the bloody raid, a “massacre”.

