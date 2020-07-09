PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated a 58-bed hospital in Peshawar for Covid-19 patients, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony, the chief minister Mahmood Khan said that the government will establish another hospital with a capacity of 210 beds in PIC with the help of the National Disaster Management Authority.

The hospital will be made operational by the end of this month, he said, and urged the people to observe the standard operating procedures set by the government.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated 250-bed infectious diseases hospital in Islamabad,

The 250-bed isolation hospital has been constructed in record forty days at a cost of about Rs980 million. It will meet additional requirements to ease pressure on the capital’s hospitals.

The isolation hospital’s charge has been handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority. NDMA Chairman Lt. General Muhammad Afzal briefed the prime minister about the health facility.

On the occasion, PM said the Covid-19 curve is flattening because of the government’s steps and provinces’ cooperation.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

