KP CM announces clean water project for Chitral’s Reshun

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday inaugurated the reconstruction of 4.2 megawatt Reshun hydel power project in Chitral district.

The chief minister made series of announcements for the Chitral district after inaugurating the reconstruction work of Reshun hydel power project which was destroyed in 2015 flood.

CM Khan said that the project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 806 million by June 2020. It will benefit approximately 16,000 local residents, reported APP.

While addressing the occasion, CM Khan said that he is completely aware of issues being faced the Chitral people. He said the people of Chitral are suffering the severe outcomes of corruption made by previous rulers and it will be held accountable by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government at any cost.

He vowed that the national economy will be put on the path of development. During his address, the chief minister condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Chitral people are standing besides Kashmiris.

Furthermore, CM Khan announced a scheme for the provision of clean drinking water to the residents of Reshun town. He also announced to construct a Polo Ground in Upper Chitral district.

During his visit, the chief minister also inaugurated Government Girls Degree College in Drosh, Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) in the Deputy Commissioner Office of Lower Chitral.

He distributed cash and cheques among the members of Village Wildlife Conservation Committees. He also awarded certificates for handling and taking over of land to the Kalash Community for graveyard purposes and also distributed cash and cheques among those affected from the floods this year.

